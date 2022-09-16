Jurassic Quest: Dinosaur exhibit to take over Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Imagine going back 165 million years during a time when dinosaurs ruled the land!

TMJ4's Andrea Williams recruited 10-year-old Lena who wants to be a paleontologist to help her with a preview of Jurassic Quest happening this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

"In my opinion, this one was the king of the dinosaurs, because one, it was very good with swimming and fishing for things. Most dinosaurs can't run on land and also fish for things," said Lena.

Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur event in the country and organizers say it's bigger and better than ever!

"Families can expect to get a fun and educational experience. We've actually started calling it edutainment, so we are the largest and most time expansive dinosaur exhibit in North America," said Dinosaur trainer Brainy Beth.

You can even meet a baby T-Rex named Tyson.

"What are the different things you'll be doing here at Jurassic Quest?" asked Lena.

"We have inflatables, walk and rides, and one of my favorites...we actually have a Raptor Training Experience," said Dino trainer Bronco Brian.

Luckily, my trusty Park Ranger Lena was on standby to better help me understand these oversized creatures!

"He has really big teeth though Lena!" said Williams.

"Yeah, these big teeth were used for catching fish," said Lena.

"This one is humongous, so you have to tell me about it," said Williams.

"Um yeah, we're pretty good around this one, it's a herbivore which means it only eats plants, like me!" answered Lena.

Well, I learned quite a bit. the word dinosaur means "terrible lizard." Dinosaurs came from eggs, and most of all, I learned that Lena is going to be a great paleontologist and Dino trainer!

"Don't bite the mic! I know you're excited, but don't eat the mic, okay?" said Lena to baby T-Rex Tyson.

For more information, visit Jurassic Quest's website.

