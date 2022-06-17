Juneteenth flag raised at Milwaukee City Hall for third year in a row during special ceremony

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee held a special ceremony Friday morning to celebrate Juneteenth.

The Juneteenth flag was raised over the City Hall Complex signaling a new freedom for Black Americans across the country.

During the flag raising ceremony, there was a cultural drum performance, a poetry reading, and more.

This is the third year the city has held the event to kick off the celebration of "Freedom Weekend."

City officials say it is important to educate others about June 19, 1865 when slaves finally learned that they were free, nearly two years after the emancipation proclamation was signed. Officials say this history highlights the resilience and unbroken spirits of those who came before us, which is why we celebrate it all month long.

The Juneteenth flag was also raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol on Friday for the third year in a row.

