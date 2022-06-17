Juneteenth flag raised at Wisconsin State Capitol for 3rd year in a row

MADISON, Wis. — The Juneteenth Flag was raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol on Friday for the third year in a row in celebration of Juneteenth.

The Junteenth flag is temporarily replacing the Progress Pride Flag over the weekend. It will not disrupt other flags that regularly fly over the State Capitol, including the U.S. flag, Wisconsin state flag, and the POW-MIA flag.

The flag raising took place at the King Street entrance to the State Capitol building around 12:30 p.m. Gov. Tony Evers was met with members of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, members of his administration, state and local leaders, community members, and advocates to view the flag raising.

The flag was flown over the capitol for the first time in Wisconsin's history in 2020.

Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery for African Americans.

