JUNEAU, Wis. — The very last strip club in Dodge County has closed its doors. This comes after a push by local law enforcement to shut down clubs, county wide, because of allegations of sex trafficking and prostitution.

"I guess kind of surprised. It's always been there, so now that it's not gonna be there, that'll just be weird. Something different," Juneau resident, Emma Schultz, said.

The strip club in downtown Juneau has been a landmark in the town square for years.

"I don't think it belongs right center downtown, and I think that's gonna do our town good to get it out of there. Maybe, you know, re-start our revitalization of downtown," another resident, Jeri Burke, said.

Watch: Juneau locals share thoughts on closure of Dodge County's last strip club

Last strip club in Dodge County shuts down

It's a desolate looking building that sits on the corner of the town square. Most recently, it was known as 'Elite Entertainment,' an adult entertainment club. The club is steps away from the very agency that's been trying to shut down clubs just like it across the county.

For years, TMJ4 and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office have investigated strip clubs across the county.

Since 2018, several Dodge County club owners have been arrested and charged by federal agents for sex trafficking, prostitution and drug-related charges.

"Yeah we don't need that here," Burke said.

"[I'm] also surprised by that. I mean, I just know Dodge County is kinda a smaller area, so I wouldn't really think much of that is going on," Schultz added.

Elite Entertainment was the last remaining strip club in Dodge County.

In a press release, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Elite Entertainment was "not free of allegations made to the sheriff's office of suspected criminal activity."

Friday, Elite Entertainment was bought by a new owner.

TMJ4 reached out to Elite Entertainment and the building's new owner, but never heard back from either of them.

"I was not a fan. I do have a daughter, she's 15, she doesn't need to be exposed to that," Burke explained.

"I guess kind of happy it's closed down, kinda get all that stuff out of Juneau, which is good," Schultz said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error