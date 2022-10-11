Jundt Family: 3 local siblings prepare for International Wheelchair and Amputee Games

Lucas, Emma and Joshua, all three from the Jundt family, are headed to Portugal in November for the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation World Games.

"I'm going to compete in the 100, 400, 800, and 1500, and I'm very excited," Emma Jundt says.

"Very, very pumped," Joshua Jundt says. "It's just like, I've never been out of the country for a sports event before. It's like, very, very exciting. And it's in Portugal, so it's even better."

"Train my butt off and try to get to Portugal," Lucas Jundt says. "And hopefully end the season off with a good note by getting better times than I ended with Junior Nationals."

"All three of them are working on different aspects," Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Track and Field Coach Randy Housner says. "Emma primarily in the wheelchair races, Lucas on the sprints and long jump, and Joshua for powerlifting."

The Jundt family is just three of 30 athletes from the United States headed overseas.

"We don't know exactly what the international competition (is) going to be like, so it's a bit unknown," Housner says. "But what I'm looking for is improvement. So they've all got their personal bests, personal records, and that's really kind of the target. You know, if they can exceed those or get to those, that to me is success."

They just ask for your help. They set up a GoFundMe page so they can make the trip.

"My goal is to just try to inspire people, to do what you love," Joshua Jundt says. "It doesn't matter about where, like, what you're body looks like. Just go for it."

Joshua is a WIAA state champion. Emma is a two-time runner-up. Lucas is a Paralympic High School All-American. Now it's time to take their talents worldwide.

