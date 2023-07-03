Jump-roping American National Championship held at Panther Arena

The American National Championship of jump roping is holding its competition at Panther Arena. 325 athletes tried to make it to Sunday, where they had six finalists.

Monica Foster is the tournament's director.

"For my team for example, we practice three days a week throughout the school year," Monica says. "And then during the summer, it's upwards of 20 to 25 hours a week. Most of these athletes have been jumping for ten to fifteen years, to prepare for this."

McKenzie Christensen from Logan Utah is one of the athletes competing.

"Yea, it's so much fun," McKenzie explains. "All of us are friends from around the nation. So getting together for the national tournament is like the highlight of the year for us."

The competition is very competitive with all of the jumpers.

"These are the best in the nation with the jump rope," Monica beams. "These athletes are all getting ready for the world championships in three weeks. So what they show today, is the best that they have to give to the sport."

