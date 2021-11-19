Watch
Judge: Wisconsin DNR broke law by not scheduling wolf hunt

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a wolf from the Snake River Pack passes by a remote camera in eastern Wallowa County, Ore. Government attorneys are due before a federal judge to defend a decision from the waning days of the Trump administration to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. Friday's hearing before U.S. (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)
Posted at 5:02 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 18:02:44-05

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge says the Department of Natural Resources violated the law by not immediately scheduling a wolf hunting season after federal protections were removed in February.

In an order Thursday, Jefferson County Judge Bennett Brantmeier said the agency must hold a hunt immediately any time federal protections are lifted during the statutory hunting season, which runs from November through February.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the injunction came in a lawsuit brought by Hunter Nation.

However, wolf hunting in Wisconsin remains on hold while a Dane County judge considers a lawsuit filed in August by wildlife advocacy groups.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

