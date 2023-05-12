Judge temporarily blocks new policy on release of MPD body camera video

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge has temporarily blocked a new policy on guidelines for the release of Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) body camera video.

The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) requested the temporary injunction, calling the FPC's policy unlawful. MPA says it violates their collective bargaining rights, in particular, an impact on working conditions for officers.

The City argued that the FPC's release policy only impacts timelines for video release, not work conditions. The commission's new standard operating procedure (SOP) for video, which took effect on May 1, allows families of those injured or killed by police to view the video within 48 hours of the incident. It also requires body camera video from other critical incidents to be released to the public within 15 days.

Judge Frederick Rosa granted the temporary injunction, saying the court needs more time to consider the arguments of this "fairly significant" dispute.

The new SOP will remain suspended until at least June 28, when the City and MPA meet again over the injunction.

