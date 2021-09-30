Judge suppresses Oshkosh teen's statements in school stabbing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A Winnebago County judge has agreed to suppress statements a high school student made to police from a hospital bed hours after he was accused of stabbing a school resource officer.

Eighteen-year-old Grant Fuhrman is facing an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge in connection with the incident at Oshkosh West High School in December 2019.

Fuhrman is accused of stabbing Michael Wissink with a barbecue fork after which the officer shot Fuhrman in the chest. Judge Daniel Bissett agreed Tuesday to suppress Fuhrman’s statements to investigators after considering a variety of factors, including Fuhrman’s age, level of education, physical condition and ability, or lack thereof, to have a parent present.

