Judge picks prosecutors to decide charges against Joseph Mensah

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has selected the special prosecutors who will decide whether to file charges against a former Wisconsin police officer who killed a man in a park.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro announced Wednesday that he has authorized Milwaukee attorney Scott Hansen and La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke to serve as special prosecutors in former Wauwatosa officer Joseph Mensah's case.

Mensah shot and killed Jay Anderson Jr. after discovering him sleeping in a park after hours in 2016. Anderson was one of three people Mensah killed during a five-year stint on the Wauwatosa department.

Prosecutors opted not to charge him in any of the deaths, but Yamahiro decided to reopen Anderson's case this summer.

