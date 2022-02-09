Watch
Judge orders Vos, watchdog group to resolve records issue

Posted at 8:04 PM, Feb 08, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ordered attorneys to meet and try and resolve their dispute over whether Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos turned over all requested records related to the ongoing investigation into the 2020 presidential race.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Tuesday again repeated her concerns that some of the records requested by the liberal watchdog group American Oversight might have been destroyed.

Vos’ attorney says no records were deleted after open records requests from American Oversight were received.

But American Oversight says Vos hasn't done an extensive enough search to know what records might have been deleted.

