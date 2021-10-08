Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Judge orders Vos to turn over election probe records

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Bauer/AP
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the highest ranking Republican in the state, said he didn't know what a forensic audit of the state's 2020 presidential election results would prove on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, during a news conference in the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. Vos said that two other ongoing investigations were sufficient while disagreeing publicly with a GOP colleague who called for yet another, broader probe. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Election 2020 Audits Wisconsin
Posted at 4:46 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 17:46:52-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on has ordered Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to turn over records related to an investigation he started into the 2020 presidential election, saying he “unjustifiably withheld” them.

Also on Friday, the head of the investigation Michael Gableman faced calls to resign after he compared reporting on the probe by the state’s largest newspaper to propaganda from Nazi Germany.

Gableman made the comments in a radio interview, but quickly retracted the comparison after the host called it a “pretty strong comparison.” Democratic state Rep. Lisa Subeck, who is Jewish, said Gableman should resign or be fired.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku