Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Judge gives Wisconsin GOP leader chance to avoid contempt

robin vos
Scott Bauer/AP
Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tells reporters after a meeting with advocates for decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden, that his mind was not changed and that it is impossible to undo Biden's win on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo Scott Bauer)
robin vos
Posted at 8:04 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 09:04:18-04

DANE COUNTY — A judge says the investigator hired by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election appears to have “gone rogue” and “run amok” in refusing to comply with the state’s open records law.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday gave the Republican Vos “one last chance” to seek records requested from investigator Michael Gableman before she fines Vos for contempt.

Vos a year ago hired Gableman with $676,000 in taxpayer money to investigate the election won by President Joe Biden.

Vos paused the investigation last month, pending the outcome of various lawsuits.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com