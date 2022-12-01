Watch Now
Judge Dorow announces Wisconsin Supreme Court candidacy; TMJ4 speaks with all candidates

Watch short interviews with all four Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates below.
Judge Jennifer Dorow, who became famous in Wisconsin as the presiding judge of the trial of Darrell Brooks, officially announced she is running for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Posted at 7:48 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 20:48:58-05

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow announced her candidacy for Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday surrounded by family and friends.

"Now is the right time for me and my family to pursue what I hope will be the next chapter in my judicial career," said Dorow in Waukesha County Court's ceremonial room.

Dorow soared to state-wide and national fame for presiding over the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man now convicted of driving into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six and injuring dozens.

Judge Dorow is now the fourth candidate running to fill a vacancy that will be left on the top court when Justice Patience D. Roggensack retires.

A primary to narrow the field to two is in February. The final election is in April.

TMJ4's Bruce Harrison asked Judge Dorow what she would say to those who question her record on low bail, an issue in the Brooks case and this year's senate and governors races.

Watch Judge Dorow's response (and other comments), and short interviews with the three other candidates below.

Judge Jennifer Dorow

Judge Dorow launches Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign

Judge Dan Kelly

Judge Dan Kelly speaks on his Wisconsin Supreme Court run

Judge Everett Mitchell

Judge Everett Mitchell speaks on his Wisconsin Supreme Court run

Judge Janet Protasiewicz

Judge Janet Protasiewicz speaks on Wisconsin Supreme Court run

