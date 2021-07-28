Watch
Milwaukee Co. judge charges Joseph Mensah in 2016 killing of Jay Anderson Jr.

Wauwatosa Police Department
Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 12:56:38-04

WAUWATOSA — A Wisconsin judge has charged a police officer in the 2016 slaying of a Black man, years after prosecutors declined to file charges.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro charged Joseph Mensah on Wednesday with homicide by negligent use of a weapon in the shooting death of Jay Anderson Jr. in Wauwatosa in 2016.

This undated photo provided by family through Motley Legal Services shows Jay Anderson. A judge will decide this week whether to charge a Wisconsin police officer who killed a man sitting in a parked car after the man's family invoked a rarely used legal process in a bid to get around prosecutors who cleared the officer. Joseph Mensah shot Jay Anderson Jr. after he discovered him sleeping in his car after hours in a park in Wauwatosa, a Milwaukee suburb, in 2016. Mensah said Anderson was reaching for a gun.

Prosecutors cleared Mensah, who is also Black, of any criminal wrongdoing soon after the shooting, but Anderson’s family asked Yamahiro to review the case through the state’s little-used John Doe process.

It allows a judge to question witnesses directly and to decide whether to file charges.

Anderson was one of three people whom Mensah fatally shot during five years as a Wauwatosa police officer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

