Milwaukee Co. judge charges Joseph Mensah in 2016 killing of Jay Anderson Jr.

WAUWATOSA — A Wisconsin judge has charged a police officer in the 2016 slaying of a Black man, years after prosecutors declined to file charges.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro charged Joseph Mensah on Wednesday with homicide by negligent use of a weapon in the shooting death of Jay Anderson Jr. in Wauwatosa in 2016.

Family of Jay Anderson via AP This undated photo provided by family through Motley Legal Services shows Jay Anderson. A judge will decide this week whether to charge a Wisconsin police officer who killed a man sitting in a parked car after the man's family invoked a rarely used legal process in a bid to get around prosecutors who cleared the officer. Joseph Mensah shot Jay Anderson Jr. after he discovered him sleeping in his car after hours in a park in Wauwatosa, a Milwaukee suburb, in 2016. Mensah said Anderson was reaching for a gun.

Prosecutors cleared Mensah, who is also Black, of any criminal wrongdoing soon after the shooting, but Anderson’s family asked Yamahiro to review the case through the state’s little-used John Doe process.

It allows a judge to question witnesses directly and to decide whether to file charges.

Anderson was one of three people whom Mensah fatally shot during five years as a Wauwatosa police officer.

