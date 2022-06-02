Jrue, Lauren Holiday announce third round of funding for Black-owned organizations

MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday and his wife Lauren announced the recipients of their third round of funding for Black-owned businesses and nonprofits.

During the 2019-2020 season, Jrue pledged to donate a portion of his salary to the JLH Social Impact Fund to help underrepresented and marginalized communities thrive.

For the third time, Jrue is donating to both local and national organizations focused on social impact and creating a more equitable future for underserved communities.

“We are so excited to announce our third round of grant funding to these very deserving Black-owned businesses and nonprofits, who are helping their communities thrive. Every year we grow our extended JLH family with the hope of shining a light on the need, but also to be an example of how real change occurs when you invest directly in the communities and the people who are underserved,” said Jrue and Lauren Holiday.

In total, the Holidays are donating $1 million in grant funding. The Lenovo Foundation has also donated to the JLH Fund, adding another $50K to the donation total.

Other resource partners include Motorola, Homebase, Baker Tilly, and CommunityX.

Local organizations receiving some of the funding are:

Milwaukee Area Black-Led Nonprofits:



Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, Inc.

Re- Imagine Education

Milwaukee Area Black-Owned Businesses:



Jet Constellations

Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery

"We are focused on finding the right people and partners to expand the menu of resources for Blackowned businesses and nonprofits because Jrue and Lauren want to build a community of support. There are many other athletes and people of influence who want to give back and we’ve built a process that people can contribute to and the impact is immediate,” said Alexys Feaster, who oversees the JLH Social Impact Fund.

For a full list of recipients this year, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip