Josh Kaul's clergy abuse generates 200 reports in 1 year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Josh Kaul's year-long investigation into clergy abuse has generated about 200 reports and one criminal case.

Kaul launched the investigation in April 2021, saying he wanted to develop a full picture of clergy sexual abuse over decades.

State Justice Department officials said Tuesday that as of Monday investigators had taken 204 reports from people accusing more than 150 individuals of abuse. The investigation has resulted in one criminal case against a church camp counselor accused of touching a 10-year-old's genitals in 2009.

