Josh Jacobs runs for 3 TDs as Packers roll to 38-10 triumph over short-handed 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Josh Jacobs rushed for 106 yards and matched a career high with three touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers trounced the short-handed San Francisco 49ers 38-10 on Sunday.

This marked the first time in the past 55 regular-season games that any individual had rushed for 100 yards against the 49ers. That represented the longest a team had gone without allowing a 100-yard rusher since at least 1955.

Justin Fields had rushed for 103 yards for the Chicago Bears against the 49ers on Oct. 31, 2021. Aaron Jones had rushed for 108 yards in the Packers’ 24-21 NFC divisional playoff loss to San Francisco last season.

All three of Jacobs’ touchdowns came from 1 yard.

The 49ers team that took the field Sunday bore only a passing resemblance to the squad that ended the Packers’ 2023 season.

Injuries left the 49ers (5-6) without quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder), three-time All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) among others.

San Francisco’s defense had only four players who participated in that playoff game: Fred Warner, Deommodore Lenoir, Tashaun Gipson and Robert Beal.

Purdy's injury caused the 32-year-old Brandon Allen to make his 10th career start, and first since he played for the Cincinnati Bengals in their 2021 regular-season finale. Allen went 17 of 29 for 199 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a lost fumble.

Green Bay's Jordan Love was 13 of 23 for 163 yards with touchdowns to Tucker Kraft and Malik Heath as the Packers (8-3) had their highest point total since beating the Chicago Bears 38-20 in their 2023 opener.

The Packers took command of the game by scoring on each of their first three series. With 6½ minutes left in the second quarter, the 49ers trailed 17-0 and had run just six offensive plays.

Love’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Kraft capped a 12-play, 67-yard drive to open the game. Brandon McManus kicked a 51-yard field goal later in the first quarter, and Jacobs scored his first touchdown midway through the second period.

San Francisco cut the lead to 17-7 on Allen’s 3-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle with 1:02 left in the second quarter. The 49ers’ only other points came on Jake Moody’s 48-yard field goal.

The Packers blew a chance to extend the lead in the final minute of the first half when Christian Watson dropped a potential 49-yard touchdown pass. The 49ers then wasted a couple of opportunities to creep closer.

A holding penalty on Eric Saubert wiped out Deebo Samuel's 87-yard kickoff return that would have given the 49ers first-and-goal to start the second half. That drive ended when Xavier McKinney broke up a pass intended for Christian McCaffrey on fourth-and-2 from the Green Bay 39.

San Francisco got into Green Bay territory again later in the third when Allen threw a pass that went through Samuel's hands and got picked off by McKinney for his seventh interception of the season, tying him with Detroit's Kerby Joseph for the NFL lead. McKinney’s 48-yard interception return and a third down pass interference penalty on Renardo Green set up Jacobs’ second touchdown, giving the Packers a 24-7 advantage.

The Packers scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to add to their lead.

Niners DT Jordan Elliott was evaluated for a concussion, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles hurt his knee and CB Renardo Green injured his neck. Packers WR Romeo Doubs left with a concussion. The Packers played without CB Jaire Alexander (knee) and LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring).

49ers: At Buffalo next Sunday night.

Packers: Host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

