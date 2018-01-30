Closing arguments slated to begin in Jakubowski trial

WATCH LIVE: Closing Arguments For Jakubowski Trial

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Closing arguments are slated to begin Tuesday morning in the trial of 33-year old Joseph Jakubowski.

Jakubowski is accused of taking 18 firearms from a Town of Janesville gun store last spring.

Authorities allege that, following the burglary, Jakubowski led them on a 10-day manhunt that ended when he was found camping on private land about 130 miles Northwest of Janesville.

Investigators said Jakubowski also sent a 161-page manifesto detailing anti-government sentiments to the White House.

The prosecution on Monday called three witnesses.

A Rock County Sheriff's detective walked jurors through surveillance video showing a man, who the Detective Ronald Betley said was Jakubowski, breaking into and ransacking the gun store. The man is seen in the video yanking long guns off of a wall and clearing out handguns from a glass case.

The store's owner testified about the 18 firearms, as well as silencers, ammunition, and magazines, that were missing from the building after it was burglarized last April.

Finally, a DNA analyst was called to the stand and said that, in his opinion, DNA recovered inside of the store belonged to Jakubowski.

After originally planning to testify in his own defense, Jakubowski refused to be sworn in on the stand, and the defense rested without calling a single witness.

"I will give (jurors) the truth but I will not raise my right hand," Jakubowski said from the witness stand.

"Then you will not testify," the judge replied.

Jakubowski's attorney walked up to the witness stand and whispered something in his ear.

But whatever was said did not change the defendant's mind.

"So he elects not to testify?" Judge James Daley asked.

"He does," replied Jakubowski's attorney.

Court proceedings are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Following closing arguments, the jury will get the case.

Late last year, Jakubowski was found guilty in federal court and sentenced to 14 years in prison for stealing firearms and silencers from a federally-licensed dealer, as well as for being a felon in possession of firearms and silencers.