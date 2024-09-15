Jordan Love ruled out for Sunday's Packers-Colts game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers Jorden Love has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Colts. This comes after Love sustained an injury to his MCL (medial collateral ligament) during the Packers-Eagles game in Brazil.

Love was initially expected to be out anywhere from three to six weeks.

Packers QB Jordan Love's initial timetable for return is 3-6 weeks. (via @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/FdcIynUAR9 — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2024

Love was listed as questionable Friday then was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday.

Malik Willis will start as quarterback for Sunday's Packers home opener against the Colts.

NFL Networks Ian Rapoport says that Love is targeting a Week 5 return from his MCL injury.

.@RapSheet says that Jordan Love is targeting a Week 5 return from his MCL injury. pic.twitter.com/y7WM30qL80 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 15, 2024

Packers WR Jayden Reed is active after being listed as questionable with a calf injury. Rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd is active for the first time, he is in line to make his NFL debut in Sundays game against the Colts.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error