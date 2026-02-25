Johnsonville announces Dr Pepper-inspired sausage hitting shelves in March

Johnsonville is launching a Dr Pepper-inspired sausage at retailers nationwide beginning March 1, the company announced Wednesday.

The product, which the brand has dubbed the "fizzy glizzy," is described as a mashup of Johnsonville's signature sausage and Dr Pepper's 23-flavor blend. The company says the sausage delivers what it calls a "sweet and salty" flavor profile.

The sausage will be available in both fully cooked and uncooked varieties at retailers including Walmart, Kroger and 7-Eleven.

"Johnsonville and Dr Pepper are built for hangouts, and our data continues to show people are connecting less," Jamie Schmelzer, Vice President of Marketing at Johnsonville, said. "So, we got together and made something fun, unexpected and maybe delicious? Reaction to the idea of a soda-inspired sausage has been a little polarized, but we hope people hang out, give it a try and let us know what they think, love 'em or hate 'em."

"At Dr Pepper, we're always looking for bold, delicious ways to show up in fans' lives, and this collaboration with Johnsonville takes that to a whole new level," Derek Dabrowski, SVP of Brand Marketing at Dr Pepper, said. "Our signature 23-flavors has been used in home kitchens and backyard BBQs for years, so transforming that iconic taste into a sausage felt both unexpected and completely natural. The result is a unique, flavor experience that brings the depth and personality of Dr Pepper into a whole new category, and we can't wait for fans to discover it."

More information is available here.

