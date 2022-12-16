Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe issues recall for packaged pork products

RIO, Wis. — Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, Wisconsin - just west of Beaver Dam in Columbia County - issued a voluntary recall of its packaged pork products on Friday.

The pork products under a voluntary Class I recall are vacuum-sealed and carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293.

The products are:

Smoked Sliced Deli Ham, 1-lb. packages

Smoked Ham, 1/2-lb. packages

Smoked Bacon, 1 ½-lb. packages

Uncured Bacon, 1-lb. packages

Uncured Pork Deli Ham Sliced, 1-lb. packages

Uncured Pork Paddle A Smoked Pork Chop

Smoked Pork Chops

Smoked Ham Steak

Smoked Pork Hock

The products were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms (in Union Grove, Wis.), Vindicator Brand (in Loganville, Wis.) and Wisconsin Meadows (in Viroqua, Wis.), according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, or DATCP.

Read DATCP's recall announcement below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip