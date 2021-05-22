Watch
Johnson, Thomas, Schauffele miss PGA cut; Ryder captains in

Chris Carlson/AP
Dustin Johnson chips up to the sixth green on during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Dustin Johnson
Posted at 10:34 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 23:34:02-04

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Three of the top four players in the world missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

Dustin Johnson became the first world No. 1 since Greg Norman in 1997 to miss the cut at consecutive majors.

No. 2 Justin Thomas could have overtaken Johnson in the rankings with a win but instead joined him one shot outside the cut line at 6 over. Fourth-ranked Xander Schauffele also finished 6 over with a bogey on the 18th hole to shoot 77.

Both Ryder Cup captains made the cut — 49-year-old Padraig Harrington and 54-year-old Steve Stricker. Two club pros out of 20 in the field will play the weekend.

