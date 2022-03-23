Watch
Johnson calls transgender women's bathroom choice 'creepy'

Sen. Ron Johnson
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., attends a Senate Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing on international mail and the opioid crisis, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. China said Thursday it is ready to work with the United States in fighting illicit opioid shipments after congressional investigators found that Chinese opioid manufacturers exploit weak screening in the U.S. Postal Service to ship large quantities of illegal drugs to American dealers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 9:36 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 10:36:23-04

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says it is “creepy” when transgender women are allowed to use women’s bathrooms.

Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin who is up for reelection in November, also says he objects to transgender women competing in women’s sports.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that he made the comments during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.

Transgender woman Lia Thomas’ NCAA title win last week infuriated Republican politicians across the country and sparked anew a national debate about trans athletes being allowed to compete.

Johnson made his comments after a town hall participant said it was offensive to him as a father to see transgender women competing in women’s swimming and entering women’s bathrooms.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

