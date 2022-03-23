Johnson calls transgender women's bathroom choice 'creepy'

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says it is “creepy” when transgender women are allowed to use women’s bathrooms.

Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin who is up for reelection in November, also says he objects to transgender women competing in women’s sports.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that he made the comments during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.

Transgender woman Lia Thomas’ NCAA title win last week infuriated Republican politicians across the country and sparked anew a national debate about trans athletes being allowed to compete.

Johnson made his comments after a town hall participant said it was offensive to him as a father to see transgender women competing in women’s swimming and entering women’s bathrooms.

