Johnson and Donovan debate on key issues, differ on some public safety strategies

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's two mayoral candidates made their case to be the city's next leader during a debate on Monday.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum, Greater Milwaukee Committee, and Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce hosted the event at the Italian Community Center.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and former alderman Bob Donovan agreed on some issues, including the need to rebuild relationships with the state legislature to move Milwaukee forward.

However, they had different perspectives on public safety, including balancing limited funds for police officers and strategies, like the city's Office of Violence prevention.

Johnson said the office is partially federally funded and helps save costs in the end by interrupting violence.

Donovan was skeptical of the department and brought up an initiative in Boston that brings police and faith leaders together.

"I am wholeheartedly in support of preventing violence. I am not convinced, however, we need to fund the agencies that can't prove to us how successful they've been," Donovan said.

"Just because you're not able to put down everyone's name you had an interaction with to quantify like that doesn't mean it's not effective it certainly this," Johnson.

There were people in the audience who do not live in Milwaukee, but may work or do business in the city. They are keeping a close on this race as well since Milwaukee has a big influence on the region.

The election is on April 5.

