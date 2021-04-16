John McAdams, Marquette professor who took university to court, passes away

MILWAUKEE — Dr. John McAdams, associate professor of political science at Marquette University known for winning a freedom of speech case against the university, has passed away.

McAdams was 75 years old, according to his author page at the U.S. Library of Congress. The cause of his death is not immediately clear. The university confirmed McAdams passed away in a statement Friday.

McAdams taught political science at the university for nearly 45 years. He is recognized for his research on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, including his book "JFK Assassination Logic: How to Think about Claims of Conspiracy in 2011."

McAdams is most known for a freedom of speech case in 2014 when he posted a blog regarding a Marquette University graduate teacher, and whether the teacher had stopped a student from discussing ideas against same-sex marriage. In his blog post, McAdams named the instructor and linked to her personal website that had personal information.

The university suspended McAdams, but McAdams sued the university. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered Marquette to reinstate him as a professor in 2018.

Marquette issued the following statement on Friday:

"The Marquette University community mourns the loss of Dr. John McAdams, associate professor of political science. Dr. McAdams was a well-known American politics and public policy teacher at Marquette for nearly 45 years. A globally known scholar of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Dr. McAdams taught a popular course on the topic."

