Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Joe Parisi, longtime Dane County Executive, to retire

Parisi served in the role since 2011 - 12 years in office. Before that, he served in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2005 onwards.
Joe Parisi
Scott Bauer/AP
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi explains why he decided against running for Wisconsin governor as a Democrat against Republican Gov. Scott Walker on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Madison, Wis. Parisi is the latest Democrat to bow out of the race, leaving the party without a top tier candidate. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Joe Parisi
Posted at 12:10 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 13:10:47-04

MADISON, Wis. — The longtime Dane County Executive, Joe Parisi, plans to retire.

Parisi served in the role since 2011 - 12 years in office. Before that, he served in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2005 onwards.

During a news conference, Parisi said he will step down from the position - equivalent to Milwaukee County or Waukesha County Executive - in May of 2024.

Parisi's retirement would start a special election, in November of 2024, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device