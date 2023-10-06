Joe Parisi, longtime Dane County Executive, to retire

MADISON, Wis. — The longtime Dane County Executive, Joe Parisi, plans to retire.

Parisi served in the role since 2011 - 12 years in office. Before that, he served in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2005 onwards.

During a news conference, Parisi said he will step down from the position - equivalent to Milwaukee County or Waukesha County Executive - in May of 2024.

Parisi's retirement would start a special election, in November of 2024, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip