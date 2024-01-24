Watch Now
Joe Barry will not return as Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator, per sources

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE -Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, center, watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry says he never wondered late in the Packers’ disappointing 2022 season whether he’d be back this year. “It starts with me,” Barry said Tuesday, May 16, 2023. “I have to do better. In order for this group to play better, I have to do better.” (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Posted at 8:33 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 09:37:34-05

Joe Barry will not return as the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Wednesday morning.

TMJ4 is working to learn more about the future of the defensive coordinator position for the team. This story will be updated.

