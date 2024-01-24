Joe Barry will not return as Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator, per sources

Joe Barry will not return as the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Wednesday morning.

A change in Green Bay: Joe Barry will not return as the #Packers’ defensive coordinator, per sources. pic.twitter.com/XDPyrUC0wC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2024

TMJ4 is working to learn more about the future of the defensive coordinator position for the team. This story will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip