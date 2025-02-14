Joann Fabrics customers react to announcement of Wisconsin store closures amid bankruptcy filing

Your favorite crafting store may be closing.

Joann Fabrics announced that financial troubles are forcing it to close hundreds of locations nationwide, including nearly all of its stores in Southeast Wisconsin.

For Paisley Padilla, Joann Fabrics in Menomonee Falls is her go-to store for creativity.

"I'm really sad that they're closing this down," Padilla said. "I go here a lot and make blankets and make stuff a lot, so does my sister."

Her dad, Eddie Padilla, took her there Thursday to gather supplies ahead of a volleyball tournament this weekend.

"We do this thing where we like to clip people with their backpacks. I'm here to buy the clips, paint, and Sharpies, and tomorrow we're going to go paint them and clip them," explained Paisley Padilla.

TMJ4 News was the first to tell them this location is one of over a dozen stores in the state that will be shut down.

The nationwide fabric and craft chain announced in January that it would file for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year.

The list of store shutdowns includes six in the Milwaukee area, leaving the Greenfield location near Southridge Mall as the only one remaining.

Eddie Padilla said it's upsetting to see another major store close in his neighborhood.

"Big Lots just closed down this past year," Padilla said. "I really would not like to have another empty building in Menomonee Falls, so I think that's part of the problem that bothers me the most."

In a statement, Joann said:

"This was a very difficult decision to make....Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for Joann."

Stores closing in Wisconsin:



Fond du Lac: 806 W. Johnson St.

Janesville: 2700 N. Pontiac Drive

Madison: 2021 Zeier Road

Pewaukee: 2020 Silvernail Road

Cudahy: 5656 S. Packard Ave.

Brookfield: 16800 W. Bluemound Road

Menomonee Falls: N78 W14531 Appleton Ave.

Watertown: 401 Bernard St.

Plover: 1150 Meridian Drive

Lake Geneva: 600 N. Edwards Blvd.

Beaver Dam: 1645 N. Spring St.

Marshfield: 1919 N. Central Ave.

Marinette: 2400 Roosevelt Road

Oshkosh: 1226 S. Koeller St.

Racine: 2629 S. Green Bay Road

Sheboygan Falls: 4079 Highway 28

Stores staying open in Wisconsin:

Greenfield: 4950 S. 74th St.

Appleton: 720 N. Casaloma Drive

Green Bay: 2777 S. Oneida St.

Onalaska: 1220 Crossing Meadows Drive

Wausau: 226830 Rib Mountain Drive

Eau Claire: 4045 Commonwealth Ave.

Wisconsin Dells: 121 Commerce St.

