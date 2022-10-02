Watch Now
JJ Watt to play Sunday after experiencing medical emergency on Wednesday

JJ Watt said he went into A-Fib and his heart had to be shocked back into rhythm.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 12:55:24-04

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Pewaukee native and defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, JJ Watt, says he will play Sunday after he had a medical emergency on Wednesday.

Watt took to Twitter Sunday morning saying some personal news was leaked and was going to be reported on. So, to get ahead of the game, he shared the news himself.

He posted on Twitter that he went into A-Fib on Wednesday and his heart had to be shocked back into rhythm.

According to Mayo Clinic, Atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart.

And even after that, Watt says he will play.

The Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Carolina Panthers at 3:05 p.m.

