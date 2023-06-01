Jazz in the Park returns to Cathedral Square Park June 1

Tune into TMJ4 News at 4 as Andrea Williams goes live from Jazz in the Park.

Jazz in the Park is returning to Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park tonight! The weekly event will take over the park every Thursday, June 1 through July 6 and July 27 through August 31.

Residents and visitors can head to the park for happy hour each week from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., and live entertainment which kicks off at 6!

The event is free to attend, but if you feel like stepping up your game, you can purchase OnMilwaukee's VIP experience. The $100 VIP package allows you to reserve a picnic table for up to 8, and includes two bottles of wine from Door Peninsula Winery, a charcuterie board from Charcuter-Me, desserts from Sweetly Baked, and more.

To check availability and purchase a package, click here.

Jazz in the Park is sponsored by a nonprofit organization. Profit from all the purchases at Jazz in the Park goes towards the continued success of the annual event. To learn more, head to the Jazz in the Park event page.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip