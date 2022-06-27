Jazz in the Park returns July 21, full lineup announced

MILWAUKEE — Jazz in the Park is back for the summer beginning Thursday, July 21 at 5 p.m.

Every Thursday night at Cathedral Square Park, a feature band will be playing and running through Sept. 29.

The free concert series kicks off with Cigarette Breaks. Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, one of the biggest blues bands in the Wisconsin, will play July 28. Milwaukee native and multi-Grammy winning jazz trumpeter Brian Lynch will perform with the Bill Bonifas Electric Band on Aug. 11.

From well-known jazz acts to up-and-coming stars, there is something for everyone. Below is the full lineup:

July 21 - Cigarette Break

July 28 - Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys

Aug. 4 - An Evening with Fresh Coast Jazz Festival featuring Marcus Adams

Aug. 11 - The Bill Bonifas Electric Band featuring Brian Lynch

Aug.18 - An Evening with the Milwaukee Jazz Institute

Aug. 25 - Esquires II

Sept. 1 - Kal Bergandahl Project

Sept. 8 - Barbara Stephen Band

Sept. 15 - Steez

Sept. 22 - Nineteen Thirteen

Sept. 29 - The Eric Jacobson Latin Jazz Quintet



“We are so excited to be back after not being able to put together shows for the last couple of years due to the pandemic,” said East Town Association’s Interim Executive Director Eddie Sturkey. “Our lineup this year embraces more of our roots representing a diverse set of talented artists while reconnecting Milwaukee with the Jazz community.”

OnMilwaukee is offering Jazz in the Park VIP Experiences with three packages available for each night of the series. The experiences for up to eight people include two bottles of wine, a picnic table 'backstage', a charcuterie board by Charcuter-Me , and a backstage parking pass. You can purchase them here. Concertgoers can also purchase happy hour drink specials from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.

