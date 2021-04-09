Watch
Janesville man charged in U.S. Capitol breach

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 2:50 PM, Apr 09, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a Janesville man charged in the U.S. Capitol breach to stay away from the nation’s capital unless he has business in court.

Forty-two-year-old Michael Fitzgerald is charged in the District of Columbia with illegally entering the Capitol Jan. 6 when a mob of Trump supporters created havoc as lawmakers were certifying the results of the November presidential election.

Five people were killed in the chaos. U.S. Magistrate Stephen Crocker on Thursday also ordered Fitzgerald to wear an ankle monitor while his case is pending. Prosecutors in Washington have sought the condition for everyone charged in the riot who is not in custody.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

