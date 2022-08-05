Janesville couple dies after being struck by lightning in Washington DC

JANESVILLE, WIS. — A couple from Janesville has died after they were struck by lightning in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

CNN confirmed with the Metro Police Department that James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, died at the hospital after lightning struck near Lafayette Park near the White House.

Two other people were struck, a man and a woman. The police department said they're in critical condition. Their identities were not immediately released.

A law enforcement source confirmed with CNN that the four were taking shelter under a tree when the lightning struck. They were near a statue of former President Andrew Jackson, fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. and had transported all of the victims to the hospital with “critical, life-threatening injures,” Maggiolo said.

“I was just in a state of shock,” said a witness, David Root, NBC Washington, D.C. reports. “I just couldn't believe it. Was surreal. I have never seen anything like this in my entire life.”

WATCH: Fox weather camera captured this incredible lightning strike around the time the 4 people were struck near White House. https://t.co/9liRqW7tqx @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/fsXTKCpYQq — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) August 5, 2022

Root described hearing “a horrific boom.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, "We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park. Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives."

Thunderstorms moved through the city around 6:30 p.m. that evening. At least 444 people died in lightning strikes between 2006-2021, usually in the summer months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

