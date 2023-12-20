Janesville coach accused of recording students in girl's locker room pleads guilty

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A former coach at Janesville's Craig High School pleaded guilty Wednesday after prosecutors said he was recording students in the girl's locker room.

According to WMTV15, Brian Kitzman went into the day facing 19 total charges - including six counts of capturing an intimate representation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing/distributing/exhibiting an intimate representation of a minor, and one count invasion of privacy by use of a surveillance device.

He pled guilty to all of the charges in Rock County Circuit Court. The charges stem from allegations from 18 victims, WMTV15 reports.



Kitzman was arrested after a hidden camera was discovered when a student noticed her towel was missing. She found the towel inside a locker, which had a Craig High School lock on it. When school staff helped her get the towel, the GoPro was located.

Within hours, police identified their suspect as Kitzman, who told investigators he recorded around 18 students within a two-year period.

Kitzman's sentencing is set for May 22, 2024. If convicted, he faces over 55 years in prison.

