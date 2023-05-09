Janesville coach admits to hiding cameras in girl's locker room for 2 years, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A sports coach was arrested after a recording device was found inside a girl's locker room at a Janesville high school last week, police say.

A school resource officer at Craig High School was notified about the device on Friday. According to WISC-TV, an investigation led police to 38-year-old Brian Kitzman, the school's assistant coach for the school's cross country and track and field teams.

Kitzman was arrested and has since been charged with a felony charge of capturing an intimate representation of a child, and a felony charge of invasion of privacy of a child using a surveillance device.

WISC-TVreports Kitzman had no other employment with the School District of Janesville.

The Janesville Police Department revealed during a joint press conference with the School District of Janesville superintendent on Monday that Kitzman admitted to hiding a GoPro camera in a locker. He also allegedly admitted to doing so for at least two years and estimates there are 18 victims.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore says the camera was discovered when a student noticed her towel was missing. She found the towel inside a locker, which had a Craig High School lock on it, Chief Moore said. When school staff helped her get the towel, the GoPro was located.

Footage from the camera, according to Moore, shows Kitzman putting the camera inside the locker. Kitzman alleges he did not share the images with anyone.

According to WISC-TV, a criminal complaint says Kitzman admitted he used to record naked female students through a hole in a door connecting his office with the locker room on his cell phone.

Kitzman was placed on administrative leave amid the investigation. His bond was set at $10,000 on Monday. He will return to court on May 17.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip