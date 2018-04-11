Janesville area voters react to Paul Ryan's retirement announcement

Don Swisher, a lifelong Janesville resident, wants the area's next congressional representative to focus on improving Rock County's economy.
"The GM plant here closed, and we still don't see anybody working with us to try and get some other business in there," Swisher said.
Tim Bremel, who hosts a two-hour talk show on Janesville's WCLO radio, concurred that the economy remains an important issue for the area's voters.
"We've got a lot of people working in this state, and we're fully recovered around here as far as unemployment goes, but people are not making they money they used to make," Bremel said. "That means they're injecting that money into the economy, and that's a big issue for some people."
He said phone lines at the radio station were buzzing Wednesday following Ryan's announcement.