Jan 6th hearings focus on VP Pence, will Sen. Democratic candidates break from Biden on economy?

WISCONSIN — What do Republicans think of Mike Pence and the January 6th hearings? Plus, President Biden says a recession is not inevitable but are the consequences of higher interest rates and inflation unavoidable for Democrats running in 2022?

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked with NBC's Chuck Todd about the enormous pressure Mike Pence was under leading up to January 6th.

Benson asked Todd, you have talked with Pence's team, what are they hoping out of all of this? Does he have a political future?

"They feel in some ways this was cathartic for Pence world. There's been this: Are they splitting from Trump or are they not? There's no, are they not," said Todd. "It's obvious, Team Pence was like, we are not going down this road. That was a cleave - that was a bridge too far him."

On Thursday, the January 6 committee focused its third day of hearings on Mike Pence and his resistance to a pressure campaign from then-President Trump.

"Here's all you need to know, every single person who was subpoenaed that worked for Mike Pence is cooperating with this committee."

TMJ4's US Senate Democratic primary debate for candidates who have qualified is July 17 at Marquette University.

Chuck Todd will be joining Charles Benson and Shannon Sims for that debate

Benson asked Todd: How quickly are inflation and interest rates changing the political landscape for Democrats running this year?

"What I'm going to be curious about watching is, by the time we are moderating that debate, do we have a whole bunch of candidates who have actually decided to break from Washington, saying you need to do more, here's what I would do," said Todd.

