Jammin' with Pat McCurdy and recapping his illustrious career

MILWAUKEE — Pat McCurdy.

He has performed 197 times at Summerfest in various capacities. He estimates he has played more than 10,000 shows in his career, which began in the 1980's.

"I played after a young Dave Chappelle, you know what I mean. How exciting is that? You could see how famous he was going to be," McCurdy said about one of his early performances when he was at the Summerfest comedy stage.

McCurdy is still going strong too. While he said he is experiencing some aches and pains from all the touring, he isn't slowing down.

"I'm going to do it as long as I can," he said.

Along with his touring, he also makes production music for TV shows. He said a lot of Japanese shows pick up his music.

Watch the video above to see the jam session and hear what his fans, known as Patheads, have to say about the career of this iconic Sumerfest artist.

