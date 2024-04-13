Jammin' 98.3: 'Music bingo', 414 celebrations & more ahead this weekend

It's a jam-packed weekend!

From music bingo to a Lego wonderland spanning over 50,000 square feet, along with 414 celebrations, there's plenty to do this weekend!

Jammin' 98.3's Erica Cherie breaks down the events you should have on your radar.

Friday

Music Bingo

Motor Bar & Restaurant , Near 6th & Canal

There will be beer, bingo, and gift card prizes for each individual game-winner. It's just $1 per player, and if you're hungry, you can grab an all-you-can-eat fish fry for just $15.

Saturday

Lego Brickworld Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center, 640 S 84th St.

Bring the entire family for an afternoon of fun. Marvel at over 50 thousand square feet of Lego creations. The event will feature local artists and engineers.

Tickets are $18 online and $20 at the door. Kids under 3 can get in for free!

Doors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The event runs til Sunday.

Sunday

Celebrate 414 Day

The Cooperage, 822 South Water Street

Celebrate Milwaukee at the Cooperage! There will be a diverse group of artists, vendors, and drinks.

There is a $10 cover fee.

