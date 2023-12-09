Jammin' 98.3: Fun things to go to this eventful weekend

MILWAUKEE — It is another December weekend where there's several holiday-related events! You can go to a concert at The Back Room or eat breakfast with Santa at the Harley-Davidson Museum this weekend! The possibilities are truly endless.

Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events. Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more.

Friday, December 8, 2023 - Kyle Hollingsworth at The Back Room

Tickets and more information: pabsttheatergroup.com

Saturday, December 9, 2023 - Black Nativity

Tickets and more information: marcuscenter.org

Sunday, December 10, 2023 - Breakfast With Santa

Tickets and more information: motorrestaurant.com

