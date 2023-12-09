Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jammin' 98.3: Fun things to go to this eventful weekend

Visit a concert or go eat breakfast with Santa this weekend! The possibilities are truly endless.
Posted at 7:10 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 20:10:59-05

MILWAUKEE — It is another December weekend where there's several holiday-related events! You can go to a concert at The Back Room or eat breakfast with Santa at the Harley-Davidson Museum this weekend! The possibilities are truly endless.

Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events. Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more.

Friday, December 8, 2023 - Kyle Hollingsworth at The Back Room

Saturday, December 9, 2023 - Black Nativity

Sunday, December 10, 2023 - Breakfast With Santa

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device