MILWAUKEE — Singer-songwriting legend James Taylor is set to play at Fiserv Forum this December - and tickets go on sale next week.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday that James Taylor & His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne, will be playing an evening show at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. Click here to buy a ticket.

