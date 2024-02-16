Jail releases alleged charges for person of interest in Elkhorn homicides

New developments have surfaced in the case of a newlywed couple found shot to death inside an Elkhorn bar.

Two weeks later, jail records indicate potential charges could be on the way.

It's been 10 days since Thomas Routt Jr. was detained as a person of interest in the deaths of Gina and Emerson Weingart.

He has yet to be charged with any crime related to the case though he is being held without the possibility of bail.

TMJ4 has been keeping an eye on his booking on the Walworth County jail website where there was previously no indication of what exactly he was arrested for, until Thursday.

An update to the site lists three allegations of first degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon are a few of the things listed under Routt's jail booking number.

His attorney, Russell Jones, tells TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar the update doesn't change anything.

“The District Attorney has not charged him with anything yet and he maintains his innocence of course,” Jones said.

Jones first learned about the details concerning his client's booking information through media reports.

“An update on the jail website or holding isn’t an official court filing so usually it isn’t something I would even know about. It’s not a place we normally look for information.”

The defense attorney has been in contact with his client and tells Mackar, in terms of next steps, they’re biding time until they learn more from the District Attorney.

Mackar spoke with members of the Weingart family over the phone to see if they knew any details about the investigation. They declined to go into specifics about the case but say an update from Elkhorn Police should come within the next few days.

