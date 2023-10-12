Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated for years

In Today's Talker - actress Jada Pinkett Smith revealed a bombshell about her marriage in an interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb.

Jada revealed that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016.

"Why it fractured? That's a lot of things. I think by the time we got to 2016 we were exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," Jada said in the interview.

Hoda's exclusive interview with Jada Pinkett Smith airs on TMJ4 Friday night at 7 p.m.

