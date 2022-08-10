Jacob Latimore returns home for Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — From the 1930s to the 1960s, Bronzeville was a center for Black culture and economic growth in then-segregated Milwaukee, and Bronzeville week serves as a reminder of that rich history.

"This is the 11th Annual Bronzeville Week and we do Bronzeville Week as a celebration of African-American art, culture, and commerce which can be appreciated by all," said 6th District Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs.

There's a long list of programs and events happening through Aug. 13. Wednesday's event at the America's Black Holocaust Museum was in honor of Milwaukee talent Jacob Latimore who is known nationally as an actor, singer, and dancer.

"It's where everything started for me," said Latimore.

He's got several albums under his belt and he's acted in films like Ride Along, Collateral Beauty starring Will Smith, and he's best known as the character "Emmett" in the hit cable show The Chi. He's now happy to be back home visiting Milwaukee.

"Humble beginnings, it's where I started singing in the living room, rehearsing, auditioning and reading scripts...just living that mental dream and now putting it into reality," said Latimore.

WATCH: Wednesday also happened to be his 26th birthday and he was invited back home during Bronzeville Week to receive a special proclamation from the Milwaukee mayor.

"It's always great to be back here at America's Black Holocaust Museum and even greater to be here today to celebrate the achievements of a homegrown talent from right here in Milwaukee. Jacob Latimore who has been an inspiration to so many people," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Now, therefore, I, Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of the city of Milwaukee, do hereby proclaim August 10, 2022 Jacob Latimore Day in Milwaukee."

Latimore's family including his mom, grandmother and great-grandmother were in attendance for the honor which was an emotional moment for him.

"When you step into your purpose and do what you love and you're not doing it for the money, you're doing it because you love it and inspire people," said Latimore.

Members of the community (many who watched Latimore grow up) were there for a special Q&A and spotlighting this special young man during this special week is not only a reminder of all the other great talents that call Milwaukee home but also a reminder that Bronzeville will continue to have a lasting legacy.

