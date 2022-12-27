J.J. Watt, the 'Pride of Pewaukee', announces retirement after 12 seasons

MILWAUKEE — The "Pride of Pewaukee," J.J. Watt, is marking the end of his NFL career.

33-year-old Watt posted to social media on Tuesday photos of him, his son Koa and his wife Kealia Watt. It will be Watt's final game with the Arizona Cardinals and in the NFL, he said.

“Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Watt is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year; the Texans’ first-round draft pick in 2011; the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017; a five-time first-team All-Pro; and twice the league leader in sacks, according to NBC Sports.

Watt will also be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Morry Gash/ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2010, file photo, Wisconsin defensive tackle J.J. Watt (99) rushes during the second half of an NCAA football game against Arizona State in Madison, Wis. Watt spent long shifts mopping a floor at a Pizza Hut dreaming about nights like this Saturday. When the 18th-ranked Badgers take on No. 1 Ohio State, waiting for Watt will have more to do with how quick he can drop Terrelle Pryor instead of a pizza off at a customer's door. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Watt collected 9.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 33 tackles in 2022 - his 12th season in the league.

Justin James Watt was born and raised in Pewaukee, played for the high school and went on to UW-Madison as a Badger.

