'It's unfortunate, it's scary': Residents react to officer-involved shooting in Franklin

FRANKLIN — Several residents that live at 26th and Sycamore were going about their morning when they heard gunshots. They say the neighborhood is a fairly quiet and they're not used to waking up to gunshots or seeing police cars fly by. Police say officers shot and killed a suspect wanted for kidnapping a person and taking law enforcement on a police chase.

Ryan Poole has lived in his mobile home for six years, and his home is about five blocks away from where the pursuit came to an end at 27th and Sycamore.

"This morning I was just sitting, having a bowl of cereal, and before you know it, I hear some gunshots," Poole said.

His typical morning turned into chaos spanning multiple blocks.

When we asked him if he was shocked by the events that took place Friday morning, he answered no.

He explained to us that's because he's heard multiple gun shots over the years.

Kristin Kaminski is a firefighter and just got off a 24-hour shift before hearing a dozen gunshots.

"Our son and daughter go to school right up the block," Kaminski said. "So, it's unfortunate, it's scary."

And while she's used to responding to situations like this, Friday's events hit closer to home.

"It's different, obviously," Kaminski said. "I go to calls like this, I built up a resistance. It's actually very different when it's this close to home."

Businesses in the area also closed shop early, including Melrose Restaurant on 27th Street. Athanasios Almouti is the manager of the restaurant and said it's concerning seeing this unfold.

"It's getting worse and worse every day, and it's kind of not feeling safe at this point," Almouti said.

Employees inside the 27th Street Walmart told TMJ4 News they were told by management they cannot speak to us. Police say the suspect brought the kidnapped person to the Walmart, and that the victim alerted employees there.

However, one employee told us off camera they were told there would be counseling available for anyone who needs it.

