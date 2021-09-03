Watch
One man dead, large police presence near Franklin Walmart

Ryan Jenkins, TMJ4
Posted at 9:31 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 10:43:49-04

FRANKLIN — There's a large police presence near the Franklin Walmart at S. 27th Street and W. Sycamore Avenue, and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reports that one man is dead in the area.

All lanes are blocked in both directions on WIS 241 between Rawson Ave and College Ave as police investigate.

Details are very limited at this time.

TMJ4 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.

