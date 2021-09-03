One man dead, large police presence near Franklin Walmart

FRANKLIN — There's a large police presence near the Franklin Walmart at S. 27th Street and W. Sycamore Avenue, and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reports that one man is dead in the area.

MCMEO is responding to S 27 and Sycamore in Franklin/Oak Creek. One male victim. Autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Avoid the area. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) September 3, 2021

All lanes are blocked in both directions on WIS 241 between Rawson Ave and College Ave as police investigate.

BREAKING: Investigators are on the scene of a deadly incident near the Walmart in Franklin. This is near 27th and Sycamore. pic.twitter.com/E1BzRjtGbd — Ryan Jenkins (@RyanJenkins_TV) September 3, 2021

Details are very limited at this time.

TMJ4 has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.

