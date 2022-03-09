"It's the best fit for him." Former Packers player and fans happy about Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — "It's the best fit for him." Former Packers player and other fans are all happy about Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay.

TMJ4's Charles Benson was at Lambeau Field for reaction to the news.

You just never know who you might bump into at the Packers Pro Shop on a day when everyone is talking about the Aaron Rodgers news. And sometimes, you just might run into a former teammate of Aaron Rodgers.

"I think it's great news, I definitely think it's the best fit for him." Jarret Bush said.

Former cornerback Jarrett Bush played nine years with the Packers and has a Super Bowl ring from the 2010 season with Rodgers at QB!

Benson: For you, what were your memories of playing with him?

Bush: Just a great leader, great character guy, definitely wanted to win.

Bush now calls Green Bay home - he's excited that Rodgers will be around as well as Davante Adams for another season.

"That's key for A-Rod to have someone of that chemistry," said Bush

Chemistry that fans like Michael DuCharme worried about after the 2021 season ended.

Benson: What do you make of the news, Aaron Rodgers says he is staying?

DuCharme: Very excited, absolutely. I'm a big fan - kind of worried about he was going to be leaving or if he left. I thought they were going to get a little closer this year to a championship, but I think we are definitely on the road now."

DuCharme just happened to be in Green Bay on a business trip. The Wisconsin-born but Atlanta resident loves his Packers - here is with his daughter Hannah.

He's hoping another Super Bowl is in Rodgers' future.

