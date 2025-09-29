It's National Coffee Day: Here's how to get free and discounted coffee

Coffee lovers have reason to celebrate Monday, as National Coffee Day brings opportunities to score free and discounted beverages from popular chains across the country.

Several major coffee retailers are offering special promotions to mark the holiday dedicated to America's favorite morning beverage.

Dunkin' is providing a free medium hot or iced coffee to customers who place their order through the company's mobile app. Starbucks is rewarding customers with 100 bonus points in its rewards app when they purchase any brewed coffee in any size.

Kwik Trip customers can take advantage of a free 20-ounce cup of coffee by using the Kwik Trip Rewards app.

These promotions offer coffee enthusiasts multiple ways to enjoy their favorite drink while celebrating National Coffee Day.

